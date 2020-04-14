Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 263.6%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $264.13 million, a PE ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.45. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.