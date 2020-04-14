Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,457 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $33,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Global Payments stock traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

