GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. 2,411,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,650. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

