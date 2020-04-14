Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.5% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,278,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 81,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 55,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. 10,140,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,781,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

