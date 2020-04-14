Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0046

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including $24.71, $10.42, $20.33 and $7.59. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $35,491.70 and approximately $1,929.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00342314 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00419343 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001334 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,705,946 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $24.71, $18.98, $7.59, $20.33, $5.63, $70.83, $10.42, $13.92, $11.91, $33.89 and $31.10. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

