Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 99,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,939,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,087. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

GTY stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. 225,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,221. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

