Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 1,222.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 578.9%.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 2,286,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,296. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Davison acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,919.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad Anthony Landry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 200,157 shares of company stock worth $1,202,057. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

