General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 93,853,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,100,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

