General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.6% in the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 313,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 55,772 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 31,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 106,842,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,394,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

