GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 115,364 shares.The stock last traded at $0.33 and had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GEE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.81% of GEE Group worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

