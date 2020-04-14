Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 64,325 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,325 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $75,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,577,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

