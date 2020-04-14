Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 62,002 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,002 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $27,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,317,677. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $85.18. 2,481,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,121. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

