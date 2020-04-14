Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,947 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,236,000 after buying an additional 42,208 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Alphabet by 13.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,217.56. 1,734,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,217.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,314.75. The company has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

