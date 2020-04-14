Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 48,343 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $127,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,843,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

