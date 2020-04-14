Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 125,181 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 125,181 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,694,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,313. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

