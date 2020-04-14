Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $34,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after buying an additional 940,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.85. 10,380,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,696. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

