Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,379. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

