Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,040 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. 34,135,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

