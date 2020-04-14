Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,984,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,526. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

