Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 32,432 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cigna worth $35,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

NYSE CI traded down $4.35 on Monday, reaching $177.48. 1,681,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,822. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

