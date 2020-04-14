Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 28,429 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $27,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $428,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.06.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,535,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,323. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.45. 1,119,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.33. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

