Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 989,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,790 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $49,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.02. 5,387,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

