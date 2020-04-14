Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $43,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $84.46. 5,056,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,461,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

