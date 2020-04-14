Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $96.79 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 51,027 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $96,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Intel stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,234,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.