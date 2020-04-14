Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $95.53 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,777,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,008 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $95,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. 12,972,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,841,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

