Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $80.97 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 43,442 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $80,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 60,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 214.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.50. 17,290,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,196,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

