Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $80.52 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,784,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.