Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $76.23 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,939,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $76,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.21. 19,584,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

