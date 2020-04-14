Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $66.25 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 914,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,257 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.91. 13,779,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,591. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

