Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $57.48 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,816 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $57,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTX traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,733,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.60. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

