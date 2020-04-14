Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $55.92 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $55,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $218.27. 2,129,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.