Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $46.53 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,850 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $46,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.53. 1,727,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,814. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.32. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.