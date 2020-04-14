Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $43.24 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,108 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 408.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

AVGO traded up $5.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,403. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,286 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,075 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

