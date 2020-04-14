Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $130.98 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 118,679 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $130,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Visa stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.99. 14,034,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average is $183.39. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

