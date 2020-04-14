Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $27,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

NYSE:RTN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

