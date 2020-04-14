Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,178 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $104,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 83,041,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

