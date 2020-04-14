Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.15.

VRTX traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.28. 1,830,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,036. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $267.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,384 shares of company stock worth $12,075,471. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.