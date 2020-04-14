Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 412,104 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Citigroup worth $66,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,917,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,752,350. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

