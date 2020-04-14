Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,090 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $27,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,541 shares of company stock valued at $30,757,754. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.56. 2,319,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,897. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $383.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.54.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

