Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $33,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after acquiring an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. 5,488,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

