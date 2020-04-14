Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of AbbVie worth $56,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,287,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,085,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

