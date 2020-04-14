Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 40,109 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,109 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.42. 3,355,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,904. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

