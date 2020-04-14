Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of AON worth $25,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.10.

AON stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.38. The company had a trading volume of 913,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,467. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

