GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Up 21.5%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price shot up 21.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $3.28, 52,959 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 672,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOP. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.84.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.