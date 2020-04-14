GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.32, 387,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,995,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. B. Riley decreased their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

