Fund Lp Funicular Acquires 17,200 Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular purchased 17,200 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $11,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,514,067 shares in the company, valued at $984,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, March 25th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 11,010 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $7,376.70.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 63,670 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $40,112.10.

On Monday, March 16th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 10,233 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $6,651.45.

On Friday, March 13th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 14,815 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,370.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 9,276 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,678.72.

On Thursday, March 5th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 6,458 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843.50.

On Monday, March 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 220 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $165.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 1,950 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 2,700 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,025.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 4,700 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $3,666.00.

ISIG stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 2,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,965. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.