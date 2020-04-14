FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Cap of $246.39 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00037625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $246.39 million and $2.42 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.04403848 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00067471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,445,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,573,345 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.