FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Down 8.4%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26, 53,108 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,154,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.14.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. Analysts expect that FTS International Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTS International by 80.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FTS International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

