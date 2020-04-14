FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Get FTS International alerts:

FTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered FTS International from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered FTS International from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised FTS International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.28.

Shares of FTS International stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. FTS International has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FTS International by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FTS International by 80.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 47,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FTS International by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FTS International by 656.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 140,549 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.