Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) received a $9.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 18,078,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,519,964. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

